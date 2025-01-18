1 SCSU Dominates #7 Augustana, Stays Undefeated

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team got a big-time win over another nationally ranked power on Saturday afternoon.

#1 SCSU beat #7 Augustana 32 - 3 in front of their home crowd at Halenbeck Hall on Alumni Day.

Three Huskies had ranked wins with Colby Njos who beat No. 2, Joel Jesuroga who beat No. 15, and Dom Murphy who beat No. 5.

Major Decisions were won by Sam Spencer Alyeus Craig, Bryce Dagel, and La’Ron Parks.

Decisions for Conor Knopick and Nick Novak.

The team improved to 9-0 overall on the season, and 5-0 in the NSIC.

Next up for the Huskies they travel to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, January 25th. Nebraska-Kearney is ranked #5 in the nation in the latest poll.

The next home match for SCSU is on Friday, January 31st when they host the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. They are ranked #3 in the nation.

