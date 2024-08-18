Minnesota’s Fall Weather Outlook

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The autumn season is fast approaching, what can we expect for weather this fall for pumpkin picking, harvest festivals, and football tailgate parties?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its fall weather outlook for the fall months of September, October, and November.

They say the temperatures will be warmer than normal on average across Minnesota.

At the beginning of September, the average high temperature in St. Cloud is 77 degrees. At the beginning of October, the average high is 64 degrees. And, by the beginning of November, the average high is 48 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center says we should have pretty average amounts of precipitation in the fall.

St. Cloud averages three inches of rain in September, two inches of rain in October, and 1.25 inches of rain in November.

We also average a half inch of snow in October and about six inches of snow in November.

We have had a wet spring and summer so far with 26.85 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is eight inches above normal.

The Climate Prediction Center still says they expect a La Nina to develop in the United States during the September through November period, which will persist through the winter months over the northern hemisphere.

