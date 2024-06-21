Hutchinson Woman Sentenced for Embezzling More Than $2M

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Hutchinson woman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, and ordered to pay restitution in full for embezzling over $2 million from her employer.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Jennifer Rath worked as the financial controller at a heavy civil construction company located in Hutchinson. As the financial controller, Rath was responsible for managing the company’s payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable, company credit cards, and corporate bank accounts.

Over a six-year period, Rath used her position to embezzle funds and convert them to her own use and benefit. Rath routinely cut checks that appeared to cover the company’s liabilities but then manipulated the checks to instead pay her own credit card debts, tax liabilities, and other personal expenses.

Rath also processed electronic fund transfers from the company’s bank accounts to pay personal expenses and improperly charged personal expenses to company credit cards.

In total, between August 2013 and December 2019, Rath knowingly and willfully embezzled $2,061,328.67 from her employer.

Because of Rath’s embezzlement, the company’s business and reputation suffered, as employees lost their jobs, it could not pay vendors on time, and its credit suffered.

On September 7, 2023, Rath pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. She was sentenced on June 18, 2024.

