ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The city of St. Joseph says there will be a memorial dedication Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. for Jacob Wetterling.

In 1999, the community got together and planted trees in Klinefelter Park in memory of Wetterling and Officer Brian Klinefelter.

A boulder was also donated, which is known as Jacob's Rock. The Wetterling family has bought a memorial to place by the rock, to remember the 11 attributes that Jacob loved and wanted people to live by.

Eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted near his St. Joseph home on October 22nd, 1989. His body was recovered on September 1st, 2016, in a pasture in rural Paynesville.

Danny Heinrich of Annandale admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering Wetterling. He is serving a 20-year sentence.

Officer Brian Klinefelter was shot and killed in the line of duty on January 29th, 1996. Officer Klinefelter was stopping a pickup truck that was believed to be involved in an Albany liquor store robbery just minutes before.

