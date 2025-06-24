A Special Tribute For Jacob Wetterling Takes Place In St. Joseph

A Special Tribute For Jacob Wetterling Takes Place In St. Joseph

City of St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The city of St. Joseph says there will be a memorial dedication Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. for Jacob Wetterling.

In 1999, the community got together and planted trees in Klinefelter Park in memory of Wetterling and Officer Brian Klinefelter.

A boulder was also donated, which is known as Jacob's Rock. The Wetterling family has bought a memorial to place by the rock, to remember the 11 attributes that Jacob loved and wanted people to live by.

Eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted near his St. Joseph home on October 22nd, 1989. His body was recovered on September 1st, 2016, in a pasture in rural Paynesville.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Danny Heinrich of Annandale admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering Wetterling. He is serving a 20-year sentence.

Officer Brian Klinefelter was shot and killed in the line of duty on January 29th, 1996.  Officer Klinefelter was stopping a pickup truck that was believed to be involved in an Albany liquor store robbery just minutes before.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations

Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON