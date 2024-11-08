It’s Not A “Last Resort” For Two Bands Coming To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy-nominated group and a multi-platinum punk band are teaming up to bring their tour to Minnesota. Papa Roach and Rise Against are bringing their "Rise of the Roach" tour to Xcel Energy Center on April 13th next year.

Carnival Of Madness Tour At The Joint At The Hard Rock

Carnival Of Madness Tour At The Joint At The Hard Rock

The Bad Boys Of Rock Tour At The Palms In Las Vegas

Papa Roach has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and is known for their songs "Last Resort," "She Loves Me Not," and "Scars." They recently brought attention to suicide prevention by teaming up with Carrie Underwood on the song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark). The punk band Rise Against has had seven top 50 records on the Billboard 200 charts, five reaching the top 10.

KROQ Weenie Roast 2018

2009 Lollapalooza Music Festival - Day 2

2014 Budweiser Made In America Festival - Day 2 - Los Angeles

The band's albums touch on an array of social issues like LGBTQ rights, animal rights, and environmental causes. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach says they can't wait to bring the "Rise of the Roach" tour to North America and they are truly blessed to be able to put on the show in front of fans. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

KROQ Weenie Roast 2018

Xtreme Rock Radio's Holiday Havoc Concert

