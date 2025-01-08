It’s Heeeerrrrre! The Weekender Returns For 2025

It is the return of The Weekender after taking a few weeks off for the holidays. While things are new some things, like the Vikings not showing up in a big game never change (oh, too soon). The Weekender can change and does change every Wednesday so always be checking back for things to do.

Lady Gaga "The Monster Ball Tour" At The Staples Center Jason Merritt, Getty Images loading...

We have some comedy for you from an up and coming star on Comedy Central, plus Gaga ball at the Y (it is not a game centered around Lady Gaga), and some yoga too this week. On Friday, you can hang out at home and talk to your plants on National House Plant Apprcation Day and you don't even need a plant based Dr. Doolittle to do it.

HD Retro Trailers vis YouTube HD Retro Trailers vis YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

If we get some snow we can all maybe get out and do some sledding, skiing, snowmobiling, or other outdoor winter fun but in the meantime The Weekender has you covered for indoor activities. And to wrap things up, kiss your favorite redhead on Sunday on National Kiss a Ginger Day, to somewhat quote Han Solo, they could use a good kiss. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.

2006 TV Week Logie Awards - Arrivals Kristian Dowling, Getty Images loading...

Launch Of Star Wars Attraction At Madame Tussauds Stuart C. Wilson, Getty Images loading...

Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures' "Mars Needs Moms" - Arrivals Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: