It’s Heeeerrrrre! The Weekender Returns For 2025
It is the return of The Weekender after taking a few weeks off for the holidays. While things are new some things, like the Vikings not showing up in a big game never change (oh, too soon). The Weekender can change and does change every Wednesday so always be checking back for things to do.
We have some comedy for you from an up and coming star on Comedy Central, plus Gaga ball at the Y (it is not a game centered around Lady Gaga), and some yoga too this week. On Friday, you can hang out at home and talk to your plants on National House Plant Apprcation Day and you don't even need a plant based Dr. Doolittle to do it.
If we get some snow we can all maybe get out and do some sledding, skiing, snowmobiling, or other outdoor winter fun but in the meantime The Weekender has you covered for indoor activities. And to wrap things up, kiss your favorite redhead on Sunday on National Kiss a Ginger Day, to somewhat quote Han Solo, they could use a good kiss. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Friday Night Camp PreviewSt. Cloud
Are you already waiting for summer? You can get a taste of it on Friday at the St. Cloud YMCA with their Family Night – Camp Preview. Sample some fun summer adventures like Gaga ball, axe throwing and friendship bracelet making, plus more. There will be a variety of physical activities and crafts for the whole family. It is Free for YMCA members but non-members will need to purchase a day pass for $8 - $13.
Friday: 4:30 p.m.
- 2
Back to 80s PartySt. Cloud
It’s a fun night of dancing and more at this 80s-themed party. Plus, it is a fund raiser for three charities: Bri’s Lodge, Terebinth Refuge, and Ruff Start Rescue, all three help dogs in need. Besides dancing to 80s classics by Duran Duran, Madonna, Taylor Dayne, Cyndi Lauper and countless more there will be Photo Ops, retro vibes and a few surprises. Tickets are $55 and are limited.
Friday: 6 – 10 p.m.
- 3
Pickled YogaSt. Cloud
Are you still a little stressed out from the new year and need to unwind? Then join Beaver Island Brewing for their Pickled Yoga Class. You will learn basic yoga postures to help with improving muscle imbalances while also strengthening and lengthening. Plus after class you can hang out and have a pint. The cost is $20.20 per person and you need to sign up ahead of time. The class is limited in size so sign up soon.
Saturday 10:30 a.m.
- 4
Josh JohnsonMinneapolis
Looking to get a few laughs to start out your new year then head down to the historic Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis to see Josh Johnson. Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer, comedian, and actor and an NAACP award winner. He has been a writer on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show for the last 6 years and was just named it’s newest correspondent. There are two show times to choose from 7 pm or 10 pm and the cost is $35.50 to $55.50
Friday: 7:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m.
- 5
Ice CastlesFalcon Heights
Everyone knows about the iconic Ice Palace but how about the Ice Castles in Falcon Heights? Witness the magical and awe-inspiring wonder of fairy tales brought to life in ice. See a world of tunnels, caverns, ice slides, and sculptures in this fun-filled outdoor experience. Weather permitting. Cost is $16.50 to $24.00
Thursday – Monday: Check the website for times.