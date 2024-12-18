It’s A Grinch Free Weekender One Week Before Christmas
It's one week before Christmas and all through St. Cloud there are plenty of events to get you out about town. Whether you want to sleep in, get up early, or have a good afternoon The Weekender has some ideas for you.
If you want to have some extra fun at work this week wear your best Ugly Christmas Sweater to your job on Friday and then tell everyone it is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, because, well it is.
If you have to be a Grinchy Poo at least pick Saturday to do it on National Humbug Day and maybe watch some version of A Christmas Carol while you do it. The Weekender recommends the Muppets Christmas Carol, Scrooged, or Spirited. This is the last Weekender for the year but email us here if you have an event for next year. The Weekender will return in 2025, same WJON Time, same WJON channel (AM 1240/95.3 FM).
Tuba ChristmasSt. Cloud
Tubas, euphoniums, baritones, and 76 trombones (well maybe just a few) take the stage for the 23rd Annual Tuba Christmas. Tuba Christmas has been a national tradition for 51 years to honor those who teach, play, and compose for instruments in the low brass family. The first Tuba Christmas was organized by Harvey G. Phillips on December 22nd, 1974 at the Rockefeller Center’s ice skating rink in New York. Take in the concert and see Christmas music in this one-of-a-kind setting, the Tuba Christmas version of Jingle Bells is always a hit. The concert is being held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and is FREE.
Friday: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
A Very Good Christmas CarolSt. Cloud
It is a different telling of the Charles Dickens classic along the lines of Scrooged and Spirited at Pioneer Place on 5th. The two orphans, Edmund and Martin are the only two characters on stage but they tell their story with a trunk of props and songs. The show is fairly family friendly but they do recommend kids be at least 10 years old. Tickets are $20.
Sunday: 3:00 p.m.
Holiday Escape RoomLittle Falls
Can you solve the Christmas puzzle at Meadow View Manor in their Holiday Escape House? The plot is Mr. and Mrs. Williams are getting ready to celebrate Christmas with their entire family but Mrs. Williams has misplaced the gifts for her 5 nieces and nephews. Can you find all the presents and get them under the tree before the kids wake up (timer goes off)? You have one hour to complete the task. The escape house is for groups of 2-6 people and costs $100 per booking. The spaces are filling up fast but they have a few left on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.
HolidazzleMinneapolis
It’s a festival of cheer between 6th Street and 11th Street in downtown Minneapolis, Holidazzle is a free gathering that showcases local food, products, places, art, entertainers, and more. The 2024 event will have interactive light displays, live music, roller skating, mini-golf, and of course visits with Santa. FREE to attend.
Wednesday: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Candlelight Mansion TourDuluth
Take a day trip up to Duluth to view the historic Glensheen Mansion in holiday wonder. The house will be fully engulfed in candlelight at night. The self-guided tour lets you take your time to explore the lower level, first, and second floors, and attic. They have a downloadable app with audio available as well. There is a classic or full mansion tour to choose from. Cost is $12 - $25
Friday: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.