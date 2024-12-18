It’s A Grinch Free Weekender One Week Before Christmas

It's one week before Christmas and all through St. Cloud there are plenty of events to get you out about town. Whether you want to sleep in, get up early, or have a good afternoon The Weekender has some ideas for you.

Nicola Sturgeon Participates In First Minster's Questions Jeff Mitchell, Getty Images loading...

If you want to have some extra fun at work this week wear your best Ugly Christmas Sweater to your job on Friday and then tell everyone it is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, because, well it is.

Get our free mobile app

City Muppets Evening Standard, Getty Images loading...

Tommy Steele Returns To London Palladium In "Scrooge" MJ Kim, Getty Images loading...

If you have to be a Grinchy Poo at least pick Saturday to do it on National Humbug Day and maybe watch some version of A Christmas Carol while you do it. The Weekender recommends the Muppets Christmas Carol, Scrooged, or Spirited. This is the last Weekender for the year but email us here if you have an event for next year. The Weekender will return in 2025, same WJON Time, same WJON channel (AM 1240/95.3 FM).

Batman & Robin 20th Century Fox, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: