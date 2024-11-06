Italian Restaurant Coming to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A new Italian restaurant is expected to open soon in Sauk Rapids.

Giovanni's Italian Ristorante is planning to open in the former El Loro Mexican Restaurant space at 415 North Benton Drive.

WJON News stopped by the location Wednesday and the owner says he plans to be open in about three weeks. They have another location in Hudson, Wisconsin.

The menu for that location includes a main menu, a brunch menu, a lunch menu, a pizza menu, a kids menu and a dessert menu.

The hours at the Hudson location are seven days a week with a special brunch on the weekends.

El Loro opened in that location in February of 2019. There is still an El Loro location in Waite Park.

Prior to that, it was the UrbanLodge Brewery which sold in August 2018.



