El Loro Close to Opening New Sauk Rapids Location

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new Mexican restaurant in Sauk Rapids is just a few weeks away from opening. El Loro Mexican Food and Brewery is scheduled to open the first week of March.

Owner Marcos Gomez says they are planning to wait to get a licensing for brewing beer sometime in the future, so they won't be brewing beer yet when they open.

The former Urban Lodge Brewery and Restaurant on Benton Drive closed on September 1st, after opening in July of 2016.

This will be the second El Loro Mexican Restaurant in the St. Cloud Metro area, they opened their Waite Park location in February of 2017. They also have several locations in the Twin Cities area.

On Monday night the Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing to approve their application for a liquor license.