Urban Lodge Sold, to Become A Mexican Restaurant, Brewery

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids brewery and restaurant has a new owner. Urban Lodge Brewery and Restaurant owner Roy Dodds says he has reached an agreement to sell the business to the El Loro Restaurant Group.

After the closing, El Loro will apply for a brewery license and plan to operate an El Loro Mexican Restaurant and Brewery. They will rebrand the Urban Lodge beer recipes to the El Loro brand.

Their opening date has not been set yet.

Urban Lodge will close to the public at the end of the day Saturday. From now until the time they close, all glasses of beer will be $1 off, and growler fills will be $5 off.

Dodds announced back in January that he was selling the business, due in part to health reasons. It opened in July of 2016.

El Loro opened a restaurant in Waite Park in February of last year.