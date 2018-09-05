Update: El Loro Planning December Opening in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- We learned last week that Urban Lodge Brewery and Restaurant has been sold. Today we have a better idea what the new owner's plans are for that building.

El Loro owner Marcos Gomez says they plan to be open sometime in early December. He says, because the building was just recently remodeled, they don't plan to make a lot of changes.

There are about 15 El Loro restaurants in Minnesota, including the one in Waite Park . Gomez says the Waite Park restaurant is staying open.

This will be their first restaurant with a brewery, and Gomez says he's excited to do something different. He'll be hiring a brewmaster to create some margarita beers and other Mexican beers.

Gomez says they bought the former Urban Lodge because right now there are no Mexican restaurants in Sauk Rapids.