Serious Crash Near Isanti Leaves One Driver Fighting For Life
ISANTI (WJON News) -- One driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 7:30 p.m. near Isanti in Isanti County.
A pickup was going north on Highway 47 when a second vehicle entered the intersection from westbound County Road 5 and the two vehicles collided.
The driver of the second vehicle, 18-year-old Vladimer Lisanets of Zimmerman, was taken to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver, 19-year-old Tristan Martinson of Zimmerman, was not hurt.
The Isanti County Sheriff, Isanti Police, Isanti Fire, and Allina EMS helped at the scene.
