SCSU Wrestlers Competing at NCAA Division II Tournament

photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

INDIANAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team will be competing for its sixth national championship this weekend in Indianapolis.

Sessions I and II are Friday and Sessions III and IV will be on Saturday.

SCSU goes into the weekend ranked number two in the nation in Division II in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Poll. The Huskies were ranked number one all season prior to the latest poll.

Two weeks ago, the Huskies won the Super Region V tournament in Sioux Falls, their ninth straight region title.

Individual wrestlers competing this weekend are:
#12 Conor Knopick at 125 pounds
#9 Sam Spencer at 133 pounds
#2 Colby Njos at 149 pounds
#1 Joel Jesuroga at 157 pounds
#5 Nick Novak at 165 pounds
#4 Bryce Dagel at 174 pounds
#11 Bryce Fitzpatrick at 184 pounds
#1 Dominic Murphy at 197 pounds.

Photo by: Isaac Bentrott/SCSU
For the second straight year, the Huskies are sending eight wrestlers to the NCAA tournament. Last season SCSU finished fifth.

St. Cloud State is trying to win its sixth national championship with its last title coming in 2021.

