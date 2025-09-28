MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a motorcycle and a UTV Side by Side near Kimball sent one man to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 55 in Maine Prairie Township. The state patrol says a motorcycle being ridden by 40-year-old Lloyd Tullis of Hutchinson and a UTV Side by Side being driven by 37-year-old Donavon Middendorf of Cold Spring were both going east on Highway 55 when they collided. Tullis was taken to CentraCare with non-life-threatening injuries. Middendorf was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz