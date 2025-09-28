Crash On Highway 55 Sends Motorcycle Rider To The Hospital
MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a motorcycle and a UTV Side by Side near Kimball sent one man to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 55 in Maine Prairie Township. The state patrol says a motorcycle being ridden by 40-year-old Lloyd Tullis of Hutchinson and a UTV Side by Side being driven by 37-year-old Donavon Middendorf of Cold Spring were both going east on Highway 55 when they collided. Tullis was taken to CentraCare with non-life-threatening injuries. Middendorf was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born
American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.
Gallery Credit: Stacker