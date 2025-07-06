Serious Crash In Todd County Leaves Woman Fighting For Her Life
BERTHA (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 4:00 p.m. near Bertha.
Seventy-seven-year-old Carole Schiesser of Fergus Falls was driving west on Highway 210 when her car left the road, went into the ditch, and crashed into a tree.
She was taken to CentraCare Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
