BERTHA (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 4:00 p.m. near Bertha.

Seventy-seven-year-old Carole Schiesser of Fergus Falls was driving west on Highway 210 when her car left the road, went into the ditch, and crashed into a tree.

She was taken to CentraCare Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

