High School Sports Results Saturday, April 5th

High School Sports Results Saturday, April 5th

Brandon Mowinkel on Unsplash

SOFTBALL:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Rochester Century 6

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Rochester Mayo 7

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers

Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

 

Filed Under: High School Sports Results, High School Sports Scores, Sauk Rapids softball
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON