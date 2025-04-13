High School Sports Results Saturday, April 12th
BASEBALL:
Warroad 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 9
Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
St. Cloud Crush 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cloquet 4, Little Falls 16
SOFTBALL:
St. Cloud 3, Osseo 2
Big Lake 12, Mound Westonka 7
New London-Spicer 17, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 8
New London-Spicer 1, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 3
New London Spicer 7, Sacred Heart 10
Little Falls 5, Alexandria 12
Hutchinson 11, Little Falls 5
