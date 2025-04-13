High School Sports Results Saturday, April 12th

BASEBALL:

Warroad 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 9

Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

St. Cloud Crush 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cloquet 4, Little Falls 16

SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud 3, Osseo 2

Big Lake 12, Mound Westonka 7

New London-Spicer 17, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 8

New London-Spicer 1, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 3

New London Spicer 7, Sacred Heart 10

Little Falls 5, Alexandria 12

Hutchinson 11, Little Falls 5

