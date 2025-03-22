High School Sports Results Friday, March 21st

BOYS' STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

Albany 59, Caledonia 54 - Class 2A Semi-Final
Zeke Austin led the Huskies with 22 points and Sam Hondl had 12 points. Albany will face Waseca in the Class 2A Championship on Saturday.

Waseca 68, Breck 60 - Class 2A Semi-Final

Cherry 79, Nevis 70 - Class A Semi-Final

BOLD 59, Henning 61 - Class A Consolation Semi-Final

Dawson-Boyd 80, Red Lake County 66 - Class A Semi-Final

Heritage Christian 84, Goodhue 82 - Class A Semi-Final

