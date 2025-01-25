High School Sports Results Friday, January 24th

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Rocori 34, Sartell 68: Gwen Latunski led the Sabres with 14. Kennedi Gack and Kennedy Lewis each added 10. Late Van Erp led ROCORI with 12.

Alexandria 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 13

Detroit Lakes 65, St. Cloud Crush 48

St. John's Prep 34, Avail Academy 32: Miranda Meyer and Claudia Ruzanic paced the Johnnies with 9 points.

New London-Spicer 82, Rockford 29

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32, Annandale 59

BOLD 44, Sauk Centre 69

Big Lake 41, Buffalo 57: Big Lake was led in scoring by Ashley Fitzgibbons and Shiloh Elliott with 12 points each.

Dassel-Cokato 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 67

Holdingford 42, Royalton 63

Kimball 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34

Watertown-Mayer 81, Litchfield 57

Eden-Valley-Watkins 50, Paynesville 52

Foley 79, Mora 37

Albany 47, Little Falls 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 33, Pequot Lakes 42: The Crusaders were led by Sophia Sinclair with 15 points.

Milaca 79, Pierz 46

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Paynesville 76

St. Cloud Apollo 64, Pequot Lakes 57: Apollo was led by Azayah Washington, with 22 points, Trevor Terfehr with 21 points, and Jaylen Ashfeld with 17 points.

Pierz 64, Royalton 57

Litchfield 29, Watertown Mayer 47

Holdingford 78, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 39

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Annandale 80

West Central Area 62, Melrose 51

New London-Spicer 55, Rockford 69: New London was led by Kaden Tourges with 19 points.

BOLD 43, Sauk Centre 56

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4, Hutchinson 1

Northern Tier 5, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 2

Brainerd-Little Falls 1, Rogers 2: Brianna Finnegan scored the only goal for the Flying Warriors.

BOYS' HOCKEY

Hutchinson 7, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 4

WRESTLING

Sauk Rapids-Rice (SRR) 47.0, Albany (ALBA) 19.0

107: Colton Carlson (ALBA) over McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR)

114: Double Forfeit 121: Carter Barz (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.)

127: Bryce Ness (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.)

133: Carter Pesta (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.)

139: Dylan Gapinski (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.)

145: Bert Schulte (ALBA) over Jackson Jennings (SRR) (Fall 1:16)

152: Brody Schraut (SRR) over Blake Iverson (ALBA) (TF 16-1 0:00) 160: Nathan Lieser (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.)

172: Maverick Kotschevar (ALBA) over Christian Nelson (SRR) (MD 10-1)

189: Connor Plumski (ALBA) over Kade Lovell (SRR) (TF 17-2 0:00)

215: Chris Smith (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.) 285: Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR) over (ALBA) (For.)

Big Lake (BILA) 47.0, Sauk Rapids-Rice (SRR) 21.0

107: Hayden Bessette (BILA) over McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR)

114: Grant Volk (BILA) over (SRR) (For.)

121: Elijah Schaller (BILA) over Carter Barz (SRR) (Dec 8-4)

127: Gavin Jones (BILA) over Bryce Ness (SRR) (Fall 3:44)

133: Carter Pesta (SRR) over Cash Stortz (BILA) (DQ)

139: Alex Omann (BILA) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (MD 19-11)

145: Jack Hess (BILA) over Jackson Jennings (SRR) (Fall 1:53)

152: Dallas Sibbet (BILA) over Brody Schraut (SRR) (Fall 1:24)

160: Nathan Lieser (SRR) over Hser Kaw (BILA) (Fall 1:56)

172: Christian Nelson (SRR) over Caleb Smith (BILA) (Fall 6:07)

189: Carson Gellerman (BILA) over Isaac Thiele (SRR) (Fall 1:57)

215: Chris Smith (SRR) over Liam Mayer (BILA) (Dec 14-7)

285: Pablo Solano-Vega (BILA) over Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR) (Fall 0:52) (BILA Unsportsmanlike Conduct (160) -1.0)

