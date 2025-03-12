High Energy Metal Band Extending Tour To Include Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- After selling out shows across North America, an alternative metal art rock band is extending their tour and is including Minnesota. The Deftones will bring their North American Tour to Target Center on August 29th.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning band is known for its heavy riffs with peaceful/ethereal melodies. They feature innovative songwriting and lead singer Chino Moreno's vocals bring a distinctive style and versatility to their shows.

The Barbarians of California will open for the Deftones on all dates and Phantogram and IDLES will join the tour at select shows as well. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at ticketmaster.com

