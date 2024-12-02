Heralded SNL Host Bringing Latest World Tour To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A two-time Saturday Night Live host has announced his latest tour. Nate Bargatze hosted SNL twice in 2024 and will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center with his "Big Dumb Eyes" World Tour on July 26th.

What is Bargatze done recently?

Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer and has been hailed at "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up." He recently co-produced a holiday special with Lorne Michaels for CBS that will air on December 19th. Bargztze's latest book "Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simplier Mind" is set to be released in May.

Does he appear on television?

He is also a frequent guest on late-night talk shows, appearing 13 times on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, 4 times on Conan, and with Seth Meyers and James Corden. Tickets for the "Big Dumb Eyes" World Tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

