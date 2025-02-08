Hennepin Arts Unveils 2025-2026 Broadway On Hennepin Season
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An array of Broadway shows will be coming to Minnesota. Hennepin Arts has announced its 2025-2026 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin lineup.
Eleven shows will come to Minneapolis over 20 weeks including the Tony Award-winning Best Play "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" and the return of "The Phantom of the Opera." Hennepin Arts President and CEO Todd Duesing says this season showcases Broadway's brilliance, offering performances that inspire audiences across generations.
The 11 productions represent a remarkable 34 Tony Awards. People can purchase a season subscription to see 8 of the 11 shows starting at $384.00. See below for the full list of shows.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical - September 30 - October 5, 2025.
The Phantom of the Opera - November 21 - December 7, 2025.
The Wiz - December 16-21, 2025.
Shucked - January 6-11, 2026.
Chicago - January 27 - February 1, 2026.
Les Miserables - February 17-22, 2026.
Water for Elephants - March 3-8, 2026.
Suffs - April 7-12, 2026.
Harry Potter and The Cursed Child - April 25 - May 23, 2026.
The Great Gatsby - June 2-7, 2026.
Wicked - July 8 - August 9, 2026.
