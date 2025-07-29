SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Hasty Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Bradley Hageman of Paynesville and a car driven by 28-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Ali of St. Michael were both going west on I-94 when they crashed. Ali was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hageman was not hurt in the crash.

