Groundbreaking for new Early Childhood Program At Clara’s House

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Ground has been broken on an expansion project at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital's Clara's House.

They are launching a first-in-the-Midwest Early Childhood Partial Hospitalization Program.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday with the completion expected early next year.

The fundraising campaign has raised $3.1 million in pledges from CentraCare Foundation and other donors. The Foundation is continuing to look for more donors to help build an early childhood playground, equipped with safe and age-appropriate facilities for children ages three to five years old.

CentraCare says recent studies highlight a concerning rise in mental health issues among children and adolescents, with anxiety and depression rates soaring by nearly 30 percent in recent years.

