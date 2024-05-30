Groovy! A Disco Night Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Break out your bell bottoms a Disco Night is happening in downtown St. Cloud.

Better Times Theatre Company is hosting the disco-themed party Friday night at the Red Carpet Event Center.

Spokesman Sean Donahue says you can come and get your groove on from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

We will have a live DJ and we'll also have a 20-inch disco ball that we are excited to put up. We'll be hosting a costume contest to win gift cards.

There is a $10 fee at the door.

Disco Night is a fundraiser for Better Times Theatre Company's summer production of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" the musical. That will also be at the Red Carpet Event Center on several dates in July.

Donahue says audience members will be immersed in the show.

There's going to be portions of the show where the actors will be singing and acting close to the audience and it is an immersive experience for sure. We're taking a non-traditional space and making it a theatrical space.

The musical is set in the early 1970s. It has 14 cast members.

Get our free mobile app

There's seating for about 100 audience members at each show. Tickets are on sale right now and range in price from $25 to $35.

Dates:

July 11, 12, 13, 18, 20 at 7:00 p.m.

July 13, 14, 20, 21 at 2:00 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES