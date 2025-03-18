Green More Than Just A Color For Minnesota Wild
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Wild have decided to make being green more than a team color. The team has partnered with Green Cities Accord to offset the impact of carbon dioxide through its air travel throughout the regular season.
The team will buy Carbon+ Credits derived from trees planted across the Twin Cities from Green Cities Accord. The team's participation in the program will offset about 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide annually for the next five years. Wild Senior Facilities Vice President Jim Ibister says they are excited to be working with Green Cities Accord and staying local has always been an important factor for the team when choosing partners.
In addition, the team has created a Trees for Travel program for event organizers at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul River Centre, and Roy Wilkens Auditorium. Those facilities can now offer the ability to track carbon emmissions from visitors to events and purchase Carbon+ Credits to offset those emissions. Green Cities Accord is a nonprofit conservancy fostering climate resilient communities.
