Great River Children’s Museum Exhibits Taking Shape

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Progress continues to be made on the soon-to-open Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud.

The four full-time staff members are moving into the museum this week.

Heidi Everett has been a board member for the past six years, since the former Liberty Bank building was given to the non-profit. She got to tour the space for the first time last week.

To actually see the three-dimensional space, and to see the towering trees in our Great Explorations area, which is the padded area for the wobblers - the toddlers learning to walk - it's big, beautiful trees and caves for exploration. These trees are towering overhead and you can't get that from a picture. I actually cried when I walked into the space.

Everett says concrete is being poured in the Great Big River exhibit, which will become home to a massive 35-foot water table.

Also, artist Annette S. Lee is onsite helping to finalize an immersive audiovisual experience.

This exhibit is so cool. In a 20-minute cycle, you go through a 24-hour period in Minnesota. So, it gets dark, it gets light, you hear the loon calls, you hear the different critters that might be out at five in the morning, like bullfrogs, and then the sky will change the constellations will move.

Everett says they don't have an opening date yet. But they continue to sell their year-long memberships, which get you unlimited play.

Members will also get early access to the museum before it opens to the general public.

Members will also get a $3 discount per person on guest admission when they bring friends or family members.

Get our free mobile app

A membership gets you a 15 percent discount at the museum's retail store.

You will also be invited to exclusive members-only events throughout the year.

Every other week, the WJON News @ Noon Show features guests from the Great River Children's Museum as they continue to prepare for their grand opening.

READ RELATED ARTICLES