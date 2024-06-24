Four Days of Fun for St. Cloud’s Granite City Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's city celebration is this weekend.

Granite City Days kicks off on Thursday with the 51st annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair at St. Cloud State University from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The art fair will have over 150 vendors, musical artists, food trucks, the Little Lemons Art Park, and more.

The opening ceremonies with Mayor Dave Kleis will be at 7:00 p.m. at Ritschie Auditorium inside Stewart Hall. The ceremony includes the Mayor's Rock On Awards and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra.

The 36th annual Liberty Bank Block Party will be on Friday starting at 5:00 p.m. at Whitney Park. It will feature five hours of live music with the Rockin Hollywoods, Mason Dixon Line, and Robby Vee, and his Rock and Roll Caravan.

The Granite City Days Parade is Saturday at 10:00 a.m. starting near the Hospital and ending near the Library. New this year, the marching bands will have designated performance areas along the route.

After the parade, Chalk the Block will feature artists Natalie Ratha and Antoinette Lee creating a mural on 8th Avenue North, just north of West St. Germain Street.

The Stearns History Museum 40th anniversary celebration is at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Sunday's events include the Mayor's History walking tour, Rock the Park, and Fred Yiran African Arts at Lake George.

READ RELATED ARTICLES