Grand Parade Highlights Final day of Foley Fun Days

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Foley Fun Days is wrapping up Wednesday.

Events include bingo at city hall with the Foley royalty starting at 1:00 p.m.

Family Fun Night has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Kidde Costume Parade at 12:30 p.m. with a 12:15 registration by the stage.

The grand parade starts at 6:00 p.m. It's called 'the biggest little parade in central Minnesota'.

Live music will be on the downtown stage following the parade and going until 10:30 p.m.

A cash raffle drawing will be held at 9:00 p.m.

The midway also continues and there will be food booths in downtown Foley.

