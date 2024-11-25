Governor Walz Officially Announces Food Shelf Funding

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has officially announced five million dollars in funding for Minnesota food shelves. The Governor made the announcement and joined volunteers at the Neighborhood House food shelf in St. Paul.

Governor Walz says "All Minnesotans deserve to sit around a full table and spend time with loved ones during the holidays." He says, "Minnesotans are generous people who do their part to ensure their neighbors have what they need and this funding will go a long way to supporting those efforts."

Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will support food shelves amid increases in visits and strains on the emergency food system. The Department of Children, Youth, and Families will partner with The Food Group to disperse funds to food shelves throughout Minnesota.

