$2 Million Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in central Minnesota has won over $2 million.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket Wednesday night in the Gopher 5 game worth $2,045,590.
The ticket was sold at Orton's Baxter Holiday at 5610 Fairview Drive in Baxter.
The numbers drawn are 16, 29, 35, 43, 46.
Drawings for the Gopher 5 game are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. The jackpot resets to $100,000 for tomorrow (Friday) night's drawing.
