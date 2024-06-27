$2 Million Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing the lottery in central Minnesota has won over $2 million.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket Wednesday night in the Gopher 5 game worth $2,045,590.

The ticket was sold at Orton's Baxter Holiday at 5610 Fairview Drive in Baxter.

The numbers drawn are 16, 29, 35, 43, 46.

Drawings for the Gopher 5 game are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. The jackpot resets to $100,000 for tomorrow (Friday) night's drawing.

