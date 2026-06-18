ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The youngest students in the St. Cloud Area School District won't have to buy their own school supplies for the upcoming school year.

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The St. Cloud Area School District has announced the expansion of Ready, Set, School, an initiative that will provide classroom supplies for every preschool through fifth-grade classroom during the 2026-2027 school year.

This will impact more than 5,000 children ages three to 10.

The expansion of the program is made possible through a community fundraising effort that has generated nearly $130,000. The initiative began as a pilot at Talahi Community School and Quarryview Early Childhood Center during the 2025-2026 school year. Founding supporters Tom and Janet Grones and the St. Cloud Rotaract Club help launch the pilot. The district's expansion has been helped through a partnership with Greater St. Cloud based Impacks.

Anyone wishing to support the long-term sustainability of the initiative will have the opportunity to make a voluntary contribution through the Local Education & Activities Foundation.

District 742, St. Cloud Rotaract, and Impacks will host a community supply packing event on July 30th at Apollo High School.