Three-car Crash On I-94 Leaves One Injured In Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-car pile-up on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday at about 5:45 a.m. in Monticello. A Chevy pick-up, a Ford pick-up, and a Dodge Caravan were all traveling east when they collided due to a stalled vehicle blocking the right lane.
A passenger in the van, a 10-year-old boy from Big Lake, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The three drivers, 53-year-old Jose Morales of Big Lake, 17-year-old Alexander Omann of Big Lake, and 23-year-old Diego Davila of Burnsville, were not hurt.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.