MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-car pile-up on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday at about 5:45 a.m. in Monticello. A Chevy pick-up, a Ford pick-up, and a Dodge Caravan were all traveling east when they collided due to a stalled vehicle blocking the right lane.

A passenger in the van, a 10-year-old boy from Big Lake, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three drivers, 53-year-old Jose Morales of Big Lake, 17-year-old Alexander Omann of Big Lake, and 23-year-old Diego Davila of Burnsville, were not hurt.