MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University Meteorology students will be providing on-site weather forecasts for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

SCSU Associate Professor Rachel Humphrey will be joined by eight students in taking regular on-site measurements of temperature and humidity to assess whether the conditions are safe for the athletes to compete. They will also predict severe or hazardous weather.

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Over 100,000 fans and participants are expected between the locations on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis and the National Sports Center in Blaine.

The students will give three weather briefings per day during 12-hour shifts. They will be responsible for launching weather balloons and analyzing the atmosphere.

Event organizers reached out to SCSU because it is the only meteorology program in Minnesota. The National Weather Service Twin Cities will also be involved in working with the SCSU students.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games run from this Saturday through next Friday.