St. Cloud Launches Lunch By The Lake For Summer Fun

St. Cloud Launches Lunch By The Lake For Summer Fun

Photo by Jermaine Ee on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can enjoy your lunch in a St. Cloud park this summer.

City leaders have announced the new "Lunch By The Lake".

Every Thursday for the next seven weeks, starting today, they are bringing food trucks to the City Hall/Lake George area.  The food trucks will be set up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 12th Avenue South between City Hall and Lake George.

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They invite you to stop down with your co-workers or friends and enjoy the park.  They will have tables set up and lawn games available.

Brantley Gilbert 2026

Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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