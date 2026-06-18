ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can enjoy your lunch in a St. Cloud park this summer.

City leaders have announced the new "Lunch By The Lake".

Every Thursday for the next seven weeks, starting today, they are bringing food trucks to the City Hall/Lake George area. The food trucks will be set up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 12th Avenue South between City Hall and Lake George.

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They invite you to stop down with your co-workers or friends and enjoy the park. They will have tables set up and lawn games available.