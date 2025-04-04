Golden Gloves Boxing Hosting ‘Spring Fling’ on Saturday

Golden Gloves Boxing Hosting &#8216;Spring Fling&#8217; on Saturday

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SATURDAY (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Golden Gloves Boxing is hosting an amateur boxing show on Saturday at the St. Cloud Armory.

The doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the bouts start at 2:00 p.m.

There will be 17 matches including three Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament box-offs to determine who advances to the Golden Gloves Championship on April 18th and 19th at The Park Event Center in Waite Park.

Admission to Saturday's Spring Fling is $15 at the door.

