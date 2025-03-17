Go Full Throttle At Latest Tour Coming To Xcel Energy Center
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A three-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the year will bring his latest tour to Minnesota this year. Jason Aldean has added the Xcel Energy Center to his "Full Throttle Tour" on September 6th.
Aldean has 27 Number 1 career hits, more than 18 billion streams, and over 20 million albums sold. He has been nominated for 5 Grammy Awards and received the Academy of Country Music's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award in 2019.
Aldean will be joined on the tour by special guests Nate Smith, Raelynn, and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets for the general public for the "Full Throttle Tour" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with various pre-sales earlier in the week.
