Go Full Throttle At Latest Tour Coming To Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A three-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the year will bring his latest tour to Minnesota this year. Jason Aldean has added the Xcel Energy Center to his "Full Throttle Tour" on September 6th.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Jason Aldean With Elvie Shane: Live From The Bonnaroo Farm Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show Erika Goldring, Getty Images loading...

Aldean has 27 Number 1 career hits, more than 18 billion streams, and over 20 million albums sold. He has been nominated for 5 Grammy Awards and received the Academy of Country Music's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award in 2019.

CRS 2023 - New Faces of Country Music Dinner Danielle Del Valle, Getty Images loading...

2016 CMT Next Women of Country Event Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 1 Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Aldean will be joined on the tour by special guests Nate Smith, Raelynn, and Dee Jay Silver. Tickets for the general public for the "Full Throttle Tour" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday with various pre-sales earlier in the week.

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser Richard Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show Catherine Powell, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.