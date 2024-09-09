Gas Prices Fall for Sixth Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped to their lowest level since last winter.

Gas Buddy now counts 11 states and over 45,000 stations with gas prices below $3 per gallon. They say they fully expect gas prices will continue to drop as Americans drive less with the onset of fall. Also, with oil prices falling below $70 per barrel, there's room for gas prices to continue falling for some time. They expect the national average could fall below $3 per gallon as early as October.

The average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon averaging $3.22.

The national average price of diesel has declined 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon, the lowest since early 2022.

