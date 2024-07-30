Four People Hurt In Crash Late Tuesday Morning
ROSELAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt in a crash near Willmar late Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:45 a.m. a car driven by 18-year-old Karma Roybal of Redwood Falls was stopped on County Road 5 and trying to cross Highway 7.
Meanwhile, a pickup driven by 53-year-old John Thome of Malone, WI was going east on Highway 7 and the two vehicles collided.
Roybal, a passenger in her car, 20-year-old Robin Gregg of Morgan, Thome, and a passenger in his truck, 52-year-old Julie Thome also from Malone, WI were all taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.
