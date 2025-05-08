St. Joseph Bakery Looking to Expand, Add Outdoor Patio

St. Joseph Bakery Looking to Expand, Add Outdoor Patio

Image courtesy of St. Joseph Planning Commission

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph bakery is looking to add an outside patio.

The St. Joseph Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting on Monday night.

The Bayou Alley Flats owner is requesting an amendment to its PUD so Flower and Flour can expand to allow for a cooler expansion and an outside patio area.

Image courtesy of St. Joseph Planning Commission
loading...

The proposal would eliminate the middle vehicle access roadway.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The PUD was last amended in 2017 to allow for residential units on the bottom floors of the loft building. The original PUD agreement was approved in 2014.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON