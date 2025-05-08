St. Joseph Bakery Looking to Expand, Add Outdoor Patio

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph bakery is looking to add an outside patio.

The St. Joseph Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during its regular meeting on Monday night.

The Bayou Alley Flats owner is requesting an amendment to its PUD so Flower and Flour can expand to allow for a cooler expansion and an outside patio area.

Image courtesy of St. Joseph Planning Commission

The proposal would eliminate the middle vehicle access roadway.

The PUD was last amended in 2017 to allow for residential units on the bottom floors of the loft building. The original PUD agreement was approved in 2014.

