Flood Threat Continues in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Flash Flood Threat Continues:

The heaviest rainfall will occur across southern Minnesota through midday Friday.

Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrives Friday evening and continues overnight.

A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds possible.

Storm total rainfall on the order of 2-4”, with over 5” possible across southern Minnesota.

Wet weather dominates the forecast through the start of Saturday, but much nicer weather arrives by Sunday!

Get outside and enjoy a dry end to the weekend before additional storm chances arrive to open the work week.

