Flood Threat Continues in Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Flash Flood Threat Continues:

The heaviest rainfall will occur across southern Minnesota through midday Friday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrives Friday evening and continues overnight.

A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds possible.

Storm total rainfall on the order of 2-4”, with over 5” possible across southern Minnesota.

Wet weather dominates the forecast through the start of Saturday, but much nicer weather arrives by Sunday!

Get our free mobile app

Get outside and enjoy a dry end to the weekend before additional storm chances arrive to open the work week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES