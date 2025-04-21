Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Pope Francis

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Following an order signed today by President Donald Trump, Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota until sunset on the day of interment, to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis led by example, centering his life and papacy on being a voice for the less fortunate. He inspired us all to better embody the teachings of Christ: love, compassion, and justice,” "Gwen and I are joining Catholics and Christians around the world in mourning his loss.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

