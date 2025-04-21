Pope Francis Dies at Age 88

Vatican City, IT (WJON News) -- Catholics in Minnesota and around the world are mourning the loss of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis Dies At Easter Getty Images loading...

The 88-year-old passed away earlier today, about a month after leaving a hospital in Rome where he was treated for various respiratory ailments.

Pope Francis Dies At Easter Getty Images loading...

Pope Francis' birth name was Jorge Bergoglio and he was born in Argentina.

He was the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first pope from outside Europe since the 8th Century. During his papacy, the Church faced several child sexual abuse cases involving about three-thousand priests, some of which dated back 50 years.

Pope Francis Dies At Easter Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Pope Francis made sweeping changes that allow for greater transparency.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Saint Cloud encompasses 12,251 square miles in 16 central Minnesota counties, with an estimated total population of 555,400.

The diocese currently includes 131 parishes with a combined Catholic population of about 123,475.

There are 27 elementary schools, and two high schools, Saint John’s University, the College of St. Benedict, and Saint John’s School of Theology.

Bishop Patrick M. Neary was appointed the 10th bishop of the Diocese of Saint Cloud on December 15, 2022.

Bishop Neary released the following statement:

It is with deep sadness that I received the news about the passing of Pope Francis. I was serving in Kampala, Uganda, when he was elected, and I was privileged to attend a talk he gave in Rubaga Cathedral when he visited Uganda in 2015. To me, Pope Francis was a light shining in the darkness, a friend of the poor, and a prophet of God's mercy and justice. He envisioned the Church to be a field hospital that would meet human beings precisely where they are, just as Christ did. He called us to be better stewards of the earth. By introducing the synod on synodality, he reminded us of the need to lovingly encounter, listen, and discern together God's will for the Church. On a personal note, I was so honored to meet him as a new bishop in September 2023 and felt not only his holiness but his humanness. He was just one of us. May he now rest from his labors, for his good deeds go with him.

Bishop Neary will celebrate the 12:05 p.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud on Tuesday, April 22, in observance of the Holy Father’s death.

Pope Francis Dies At Easter Getty Images loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES