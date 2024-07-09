New Fire Station in St. Cloud on the November Election Ballot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Voters in St. Cloud will be asked to approve bonding for a new fire station when they go to the polls in November.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council approved putting the question on the ballot asking for up to $43.5 million for Fire Station 6, which would be built in the southern part of the city.

The new facility would also be a training center for other fire departments.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the bonding request would only be for construction and equipment.

When you build a fire station there's an obvious thing, you will have to put people in it. Based on state law, we can't bond for that. But in all of the material we have, we are going to put the staffing dollars too, because that has a direct property tax impact too.

Fire Chief Matt Love says staffing the new fire station would be phased in from 2025 to 2028 with the estimated cost to operate the building at about $4 million in the first year and about $6 million annually by 2028.

It is estimated that the St. Cloud Fire Department will provide over 10,000 fire, emergency medical, and rescue responses this year.

By voting yes on the ballot question residents would be voting to raise their property taxes.

