One Dead After Saturday Night Stabbing In Cold Spring

One Dead After Saturday Night Stabbing In Cold Spring

GummyBone

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A suspect is in custody, and another man is dead after a stabbing in Cold Spring on Saturday night. The Cold Spring-Richmond Police Department says they received a report at about 8:30 p.m. of an assault in the 400 block of 8th Avenue North.

When Officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. First Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man at the home was taken into custody and is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges.

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The Cold Spring Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the identity of the deceased man will be released after he has been identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's office and next of kin have been notified. The incident remains under investigation.

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Filed Under: cold spring police department
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