COLD SPRING -- Turnout was high at the Cold Spring City Council meeting Tuesday night, for a discussion about where the new public safety building should go.

The city bought land next to Pilgrim's Pride, on Sauk River Road two years ago, but many people at the meeting said that spot is too far away from most of the town. Tom Kraemer was one of the people who voiced their concerns.

We're asking the council to appoint a committee of the engineer, the designer, someone from the fire department, a councilman, EDA, and a planning commission member to go look and see if there is a spot somewhere.

The council eventually did agree to form a committee to look at the issue as well as commission a statistical study to find the best location for the building.

In its current design, the building would cost about $7-million, and would house both the fire and police departments.

