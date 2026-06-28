ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- History and the outdoors will come together once again in St. Cloud this summer. The Stearns History Museum and Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will bring its Art Fair in the Gardens to Munsinger Clemens Gardens on July 16th.

SCSU's Herbarium & Botanical Society is providing the plants for the activity.

People will be able to learn about the gardens while also participating in a native plant history learning activity. The activity is open to all ages and abilities. There will also be a plant-themed craft activity to take part in. Plus, there will be a game wheel to spin for prizes.

The event will be located near the Jupiter Moon Ice Cream Shop in the Gardens.

Art Fair in the Gardens takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the plant activity running from 11 to 3. The event is free to attend.

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

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