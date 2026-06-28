Get Crafty And Learn About Plants at Art Fair in the Gardens
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- History and the outdoors will come together once again in St. Cloud this summer. The Stearns History Museum and Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will bring its Art Fair in the Gardens to Munsinger Clemens Gardens on July 16th.
SCSU's Herbarium & Botanical Society is providing the plants for the activity.
People will be able to learn about the gardens while also participating in a native plant history learning activity. The activity is open to all ages and abilities. There will also be a plant-themed craft activity to take part in. Plus, there will be a game wheel to spin for prizes.
The event will be located near the Jupiter Moon Ice Cream Shop in the Gardens.
Art Fair in the Gardens takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the plant activity running from 11 to 3. The event is free to attend.
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