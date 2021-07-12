Art Fair in the Gardens at Munsinger Clemens Gardens Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- The popular Art Fair in the Gardens is back. It will be held this Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Munsinger Clemens Gardens in east St. Cloud.

Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society Co-Chair Jill Florek says they've got a variety of different art forms coming to the event.

We've got jewelry artists that make their own homemade jewelry, we've got different kinds of wood, pottery, a lot of paintings, drawings, soaps, garden sculpture, etc.

Besides the art vendors, there will be live music throughout the day with Paul Imholte playing from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Cathie English from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and the Pachanga Society from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The food vendors include Backwards Bread Company, Christine's Sweet Confections, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream, Mrs. Goodcookie, Patty's Popcorn, and Warren's BBQ.

The event is a fundraiser with the money raised going back to the gardens.

So we are a non-profit, all volunteers. We help to try and bring in some funds and then we give an annual donation to the city to help with things that they need like equipment, restructuring, and upkeep so the gardens can continue to look as beautiful as they do.

Florek says they have over 45 artist vendors signed-up so far.

