Munsinger Clemens Gardens Hold 12th Annual Art Fair [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- People from all over central Minnesota enjoyed art at a local park on Thursday.

The 12th annual Art Fair in the Gardens was held on the upper and lower levels of Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

Over 45 local artists showed off their work in mediums including pottery, jewelry, painting, and stained glass.

Co-Chair Jill Florek says one thing that’s new this year is a community painting.

One of the artists volunteered. He etched on a canvas and everyone can come up and paint part of it. You can enter a drawing to win that painting for a donation and then those proceeds will go to the garden here.

This year more music was also added to the lineup. Florek says they are already looking for artists for next year’s event.

We usually accept a lot of things in because we want different things, we want new things, we want all different categories of media for art.

The art fair is free and open to the public and runs until 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.