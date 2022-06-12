The Half Steps Kick Off 23rd Music in the Gardens Series [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota outdoor summer music series kicked off its 23rd season in St. Cloud this weekend.

Music in the Gardens returned to the Munsinger Garden gazebo area Sunday with a performance by The Half Steps. The group performs well-known hits in four-part harmony.

Members Gary Zwack, Steve Wilson, Richard Witteman, and Paul Fedor have been singing together for over 25 years and blend their unique sense of humor into each of their shows.

The free concerts are sponsored by the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society and Central Minnesota Arts Board and are held two Sundays per month at 3:00 p.m. during the summer. Root beer floats are available for $2 at each concert.

Remaining 2022 Music in the Gardens Concerts:

June 26th - Paul Imholte

July 10th - Granite City Brass

July 24th - Harper’s Chord and the “Memorial Release of the Butterflies” with Quiet Oaks Hospice House

August 7th - Cimarron

August 21st - Monday Night Jazz

